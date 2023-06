TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A fire is still burning in Sierra Vista after a compost facility caught fire on Sunday.

Heavy smoke has been drifting in the town, but the fire just off of Highway 90 has been contained according to the Sierra Vista Fire Department.

Fire crews will continue to monitor the fire just in case the fire sparks up again due to the current weather conditions. The facility will remain closed for another two weeks.