Complaint: UA student fights off two men who forced their way into her dorm room

Two men were arrested earlier this month after forcing their way into a woman's dorm room on the University of Arizona campus, according to interim complaints.

According to the complaints, Ryan Marshall and Frankie Trotty tailgated into the Arbol de la Vida dorm on Feb. 15. Neither man had authorized access to the facility, the complaints said.

They headed to the room of a female resident, with whom Marshall had been in a year-long relationship, the complaint on his arrest said. The resident tried to lock her door when she saw Marshall, but he reportedly pushed his way inside, the complaint said.

Trotty followed Marshall into the room, the complaint on his arrest said. The victim told investigators she felt unable to leave because both men were blocking the doorway, the complaint said.

Once inside, a physical struggle took place, the complaint said. Marshall is accused of hitting and pushing the victim, which resulted in injuries to her face, stomach and legs.

At one point, Marshall told Trotty to get a gun from their vehicle. The resident grabbed a knife and stabbed Marshall, causing both men to flee the scene, the complaint said.

Marshall faces charges of domestic violence kidnapping, second-degree burglary, domestic violence aggravated assault and first-degree criminal trespass. Trotty was charged with first-degree criminal trespass.

