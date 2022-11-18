Community voices 22nd Street bridge project concerns

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Millions of dollars are going into the 22nd Street Bridge Revitalization Project making the bridge safer and wider, but some businesses have concerns.

The city held a public meeting on Thursday to ask questions and learn more about the detours occurring during the renovation.

“As a small business owner on 22nd Street, one of my major concerns is the detours of my big trucks,” said Vanessa Gallego.

Vanessa Gallego owns Recyco, Inc. Scrap Metal Recycling that’s been on 22nd Street for 37 years.

“I don't want to impact the neighborhoods, with my big semis with my big trucks, as well as folks trying to access us, you know, and I don't want to have my customers be a burden on the neighborhoods,” said Gallego.

Along with Gallego, Tito Romero’s non-profit is in Midtown, and he also has concerns about the 2 to 3-year project.

“Country Club Road is not going to be ready to receive the influx and drivers, commuters, and all the traffic that's going to come through,” said Romero.

The project will close down 22nd Street between Kino Parkway and Tucson Boulevard.

While the bridge closure will bring detours and traffic, the city says the end result will be worth it.

“Three lanes of travel in each direction. It's also going to provide a unique experience for pedestrian and bicycle facility to safely access both the bike path and the western portion of the project,” said Austin Wesnitzer the Department of Transportation and Mobility Engineering and Project Manager.

The 22nd Street Bridge Revitalization Project is partly funded by a $25 million federal grant and will start construction in the spring of 2023.

The project is expected to finish in 2025 holding heavier traffic and adding more lanes.

“The project is roughly in the magnitude of over $100 million,” said Wesnitzer.

For Gallego, Romero, and the other local businesses impacted by the construction, the city will hold two more in-person meetings for the public.