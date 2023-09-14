Community Open House: Bilby Road Complete Streets Project

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The City of Tucson's Department of Transportation and Mobility is holding an open house Thursday, Sept. 14 to hear community input on its Bilby Road Complete Streets Project.

Part of the voter-approved Proposition 411 Safe Streets program, the Bilby Road Project aims to improve pedestrian and bike safety, as well as other safety and roadway improvements, along Bilby between South 12th Avenue to Country Club Road.

The open house will take place at Sunnyside High School, 1725 E. Bilby Rd., in the cafeteria.

KGUN 9's Adam Klepp will have a full report in our 10 p.m. newscast.