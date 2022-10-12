Community Needs Assessment will help Pima Council on Aging serve older adults

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Pima Council on Aging (PCOA) wants to learn more about older adults living and working in Pima County.

PCOA is conducting a needs assessment survey designed to give the organization a broader picture of older adults' critical needs, including issues at home or in their neighborhoods, and relating to social connectedness and access to healthcare services.

Results from the survey will guide the way PCOA structures and delivers services to adults 60 and over and their family caregivers.

The anonymous survey launched Sept. 1 and will remain open to responders through November on the PCOA website.

The PCOA Community Needs Assessment survey is available in both English and Spanish. Expect to spend about 15 minutes on the online survey.

In addition to the online survey, PCOA will be gathering data through a series of community listening sessions. These sessions are designed to give people a place to talk about their experiences and concerns related to aging and aging services.

PCOA is hosting a series of ten community listening sessions. See the full schedule below. Further information is available at https://t.co/b9abSlh3Yj. #AgingWell pic.twitter.com/hbZyYEaMPo — Pima Council on Aging (@PCOAging) October 9, 2022

Schedule for remaining PCOA Listening Sessions:



Monday Oct. 17: 10 a.m. – noon

Pima County Parks & Recreation Ajo Community Center, Multipurpose Room 290 W. 5th St., (Ajo)



Tuesday, Oct. 18 : 11 a.m. –1 p.m.

Morris K Udall Center, Senior Center Multipurpose Room 7200 E Tanque Verde Rd.



Thursday, Oct. 27: 3 – 5 p.m.

Remote via Zoom Link: https://pcoa-org.zoom.us/j/83300907016, Meeting ID: 83300907016 or by phone: +1 719 359 4580 US



Friday, Nov. 4: 9:30–11:30 am

LGBTQI+ Focus, Katie Dusenberry Healthy Aging Center, TEP Room 600 S. Country Club Rd.



Wednesday, Nov. 9: 9 – 11 a.m.

Posada Life Community Center 780 S. Park Centre Ave. (Green Valley)



Friday, Nov. 18: 10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Wheeler Taft Abbett Sr Library, Community Meeting Room 7800 N. Schisler Dr.



For more information on the various services offered by PCOA, visit their website, pcoa.org. You can also call (520) 790-0504 or help@pcoa.org for help completing the survey by phone or by mail.