Community market aims to end food waste in Tucson starting Saturday, Feb. 26

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Borderlands Produce Rescue (BPR) is forming a community produce market with the United Cerebral Palsy of Southern Arizona (UCPSA), which aims to end food waste in the region.

Starting this Saturday, Feb. 26, they plan on addressing food insecurity by allowing locals to get up to 70 pounds of fresh produce by donating $12 to the cause.

"At this weekend's market, we will have varieties of tomatoes, fresh heirloom tomatoes, poblano peppers, squash, green beans, English cucumber, Brussel sprouts, to name a few varieties," shares President of Borderland Produce Rescue Yolanda Soto.

Together, the two will host the first monthly market within the UCPSA's headquarters at 630 N Craycroft Rd. from 8-11 a.m.

"We prevent millions of pounds of fresh produce from going to the landfill each year," Soto revealed. "We want to protect the environment, while also making sure the communities of Arizona have access to fresh, nutritious produce."

The Nogales-based nonprofit made it clear, all proceeds from this market will directly benefit the BPR's activities.

"Each 70 pounds of produce we can save and give out, is preventing 4.5lbs of methane gasses from ending up in our landfills," added Soto. "Each of us must do our part, and this produce market is a good way for people to be a part of curbing food waste."

For more information on how these nonprofits impact Southern Arizona, please visit the BPR's webpage, as well as the UCPSA's website.