Community invited to remember loved ones at Día de los Muertos outdoor altar

TUCSON, Ariz. — The Mexican American Heritage and History Museum is welcoming the community to visit the Día de los Muertos Altar at the historic Sosa Carrillo House to honor loved ones who have died.

Mayor Regina Romero and Los Descendientes del Presidio de Tucson will remember those who have died due to COVID-19. The altar will also honor Richard Elias who died earlier this year.

“As a community, we’ve experience unnecessary loss this year with more than 600 lives lost to COVID-19,” said Mayor Regina Romero. “Paying tribute to those we’ve lost by gathering some of their favorite items and recalling special moments is a way to honor the dead and letting them know they will never be forgotten. I invite the community to join us as we remember the victims of the pandemic, Richard Elias, and many others who are no longer with us.”

Community members can bring items to commemorate COVID-19 victims. The altar is available November 1, 2, 3, Nov. 7 and 8, and Nov. 14 and 15 at 151 S. Granada Ave, Lot C Parking. The outdoor altar is in the back patio of the Museum.

Those interested in attending are asked to call or text 520-775-2270 to schedule a visit.