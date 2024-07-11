Community input needed for long-term transportation plan

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Pima County Association of Governments is developing a long-term transit plan and wants your input.

They're looking to improve roads, bike lanes, transit systems and more with funding.

Your input can directly help direct where funding goes, an online survey is available until July 19.

“It’s an opportunity for everyone in the region to have their voice heard. It’s not specific to one town, jurisdiction, or neighborhood. We’re really looking to hear their high level desires for how to spend the money," Jeanette DeRenne with the Pima County Association of Governments said.

Click here to find the survey.