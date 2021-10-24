Community honors life of Tucson pilot killed in crash

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Dozens gathered at Morris K. Udall Park on Saturday to honor the life of 44-year-old Timothy Krone.

"He was such a magnanimous person. He was compassionate and loving. He had every quality that you'd want in a person," said Krone's friend, Laurie Mussil.

Flowers, photos and memories were shared.

"He was so loved by the community and gave so much," said Mussil.

Last weekend, Krone took off on a trip and never came home. On October 17, authorities located the aftermath of a plane crash near Ryan Airfield. The Pima County Sheriff's Department later announced that the plane was flown by Krone at the time of the crash.

Those who knew Krone said he will be remembered as a dedicated teacher and veterinarian.

"He became a full time member of our practice. It was the best thing for us, for our staff and for our patients," said Animal Care Center of Green Valley Owner, Shelley Humphrey.

"He inspired so many different people. So many people were touched by his teachings and by him being a veterinarian," said Krone's stepdaughter, Darby Shirley.

To Shirley, Krone was more than a hard worker. He was a loving father.

"The fact that so many people were just so positively inspired and their hearts were touched. They want to be a better person in general just because of who he was. It's just amazing," said Shirley.

Continuing the inspire others is what Krone's family plans to do in his memory.

"I think he lived life to the fullest. Now, he's flying high and free," said Mussil.

