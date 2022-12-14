Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona receives $25,000 donation

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona is receiving a $25,000 funding boost from Bank of America, as part of its 'employee booster campaign.'

The donation will go to help Southern Arizonans in need of emergency food assistance, free meals, farmers' markets, community gardens and more, according to Malea Chavez, CEO of the food bank.

In addition, the sum will include $50 for each employee who received a COVID vaccine or booster, or a flu shot this fall.

“Ripple effects from the pandemic have not only increased food insecurity challenges, but also threatened non-profit organizations’ ability to keep up with demand and deliver vital resources across Tucson,” said Adriana Kong Romero, president Bank of America’s Tucson. “By directing resources and funding on a local level, we can ensure that our support reaches the places in our community where it will have the most impact.”

The food bank has about 170 employees throughout the region, serving people in Pima, Cochise, Graham, Greenlee and Santa Cruz counties.

Bank of America says they are investing back into the community through a number of local non-profits, and say they've also donated to the AARP Foundations, Girls Scouts of Southern Arizona and Big Brothers Big Sisters—a $950,000 sum in grants donated to 26 non-profits overall.

The Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona says they will be closed from Monday, Dec. 26 through Monday, Jan. 2.

"This is traditionally one of our lightest weeks of the year for food distribution," said Chavez. "We will take this time to recharge and allow our staff and volunteers to enjoy their families."

The food bank is encouraging people in need of monthly food boxes in December to visit the centers earlier in the month.

Regular hours are from 8 a.m. - 1 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Find the addresses to the community food bank's multiple Southern Arizona locations at its website.