Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona expanding hours in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona is expanding its hours, due to a recent spike in demand.

The extended hours of service went into effect this week at the bank's Tucson pantry on Country Club Road.

The pantry will now remain open on Thursdays until 6 p.m, adding five hours of distribution every week. In addition, the food bank will now open on the fourth Saturday of every month, from 9 a.m. to noon.

Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona CEO Malea Chavez spoke on the recent changes, and the reasoning behind the increase in service.

“We are working hard to make food available to people at different times of day. We know that high gas and food prices, along with a growing housing crisis, make for tighter budgets for people working to meet their families’ needs,” Chavez said in a statement.

The food bank will also need more volunteers due to the extended hours. Those interested in picking up a shift can sign-up here.