Commercial truck fire shuts down EB I-10 onramp at Houghton

TUCSON, Ariz. - A commercial truck fire shut down the eastbound I-10 onramp at Houghton Thursday.

According to the Department of Public Safety, the fire started at 11:35 a.m.

According to Tucson Fire Department, the driver pulled off the freeway for precautionary reasons after noticing a warning light. The man then noticed that the trailer was on fire near the front tires.

TFD says the truck was carrying produce.

Crews were able to extinguish the fire but several units remained on scene due to how deep into the produce cargo the fire was.

There were no injuries to the firefighters and the driver did not require medical attention.