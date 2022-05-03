Commercial growth around Ajo and Kino

TUCSON, Ariz (KGUN) — There is a development boom blooming near Ajo and Kino parkway. It’s commercial development propelled by new office space, and new places to play sports.

We’ve done recent stories about aggressive home development on Tucson’s southeast side. Here the push is commercial development of office, retail and restaurant space.

On Ajo, near the entry to I-10 there’s a Rudy’s Barbeque under construction. A Raising Cane’s is going up too, and there’s room for more.

Nearby on Kino between Ajo and 36th there’s a development called The Bridges, along with the University of Arizona Tech Park. That includes commercial construction, with retail, and office space.

That spells jobs. Tucson Councilmember Richard Fimbres represents the area. He says he worked hard to create opportunities for the people who live nearby. Schedule conflicts prevented him from speaking on camera but in a statement he said.

“As the Ward 5 Council Member, I have worked to get businesses expanded and opened, creating more than 15,000 jobs during my time as Council Member, providing opportunities for entry level to career oriented positions.”

A lot of those work opportunities come from a place to play.

Pima County has steadily expanded facilities around Kino Sports Park now with enough space to host large regional sports tournaments. That helps fill hotel rooms and fill restaurants with loads of hungry kids.

A new expansion called the Mosaic Quarter will add an ice hockey complex, and a large field house. They should be ready in about two years. Further expansion to add a hotel and medical offices should complete in 2027.

