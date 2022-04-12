Coming soon: Portillo's opening in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Chicago fast-food restaurant Portillo's will open a new location at Tucson's El Con Center.

Portillo's offers Chicago style hot dogs, burgers, sandwiches, pasta and shakes.

The 7,800 square-foot restaurant is designed with a classic diner theme.

It will also have a double drive-thru lane to "accommodate the incredible institutions that call the region home, such as the University of Arizona and Davis-Monthan Air Force Base."

In 1963, Dick Portillo started out as a small hot dog stand in Villa Park, Illinois called "The Dog House," which later became "Portillo's."

"We're kind of a big dill- people say it's not a real trip to Chicago unless you eat at Portillo's," shared the company. "Fortunately, die-hard fans and first-timers alike have their choice of Portillo's restaurants, as we've beefed up to more than 60 locations across several states."

The company has not yet announced a grand opening.

To receive updates, visit Portillos.com.