Coming soon: Nonstop flights from Tucson to Canada

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Canadian Flair Airlines is partnering with the Tucson International Airport to provide nonstop flights to and from Southern Arizona.
Dubbed "Canada's everyday low fare airline," this airline says the direct flights will not require any layovers.
Flair Airlines says they plan on having consistent flights every Wednesday and Sunday.
These flights will begin Wednesday, Nov. 30.
According to the airline, one-way tickets are starting at $125.
Tucson, experience a winter wonderland with nonstop flights from @FlairAirlines to Canadian destinations like Fort McMurray. @FlyYMM already has us feeling inspired! #NonstopForTucson https://t.co/59w4QmXD0q— Tucson Airport (@TucsonAirport) May 12, 2022
——-
