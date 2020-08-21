Comcast, Cox reinstate data caps

TUCSON, Ariz. — After months of unlimited home internet data during the pandemic, Cox and Comcast subscribers may be surprised to see that they now have data caps again.

Cox tells KGUN9 that its monthly data cap is 1.25 terabytes, while Comcast says its cap is 1.2 terabytes.

Both companies temporarily eliminated their data caps during the past several months of the pandemic.

Those who go over their data limits will typically pay overage fees. This could put extra stress on families with parents working from home and students taking part in distance learning.

Comcast spokeswoman Julianne Phares provided this statement:

“We’ve increased the amount of data included in our plans by 200 GB per month to 1.2 TB per month. Raising our threshold to 1.2 TB means about 95 percent of our customers nationwide will not be impacted by our new data threshold – even taking into account the recent increase in home use. For the roughly 5 percent of customers who use more than 1.2 TB of data in a month, we are also reducing the price for unlimited data so every customer who needs it will either pay less for unlimited data than they were before, or their bill won’t change at all.” Julianne Phares, spokesperson, Comcast.



Cox provided this statement: