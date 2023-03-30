Columbus Boulevard to Skyline Ridge Drive will be closed starting April 3

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Pima County Department of Transportation notifies the public of construction starting on April 3.

The Finger Rock Wash Drainage Improvements located on Skyline Drive at the Finger Rock Wash.

Skyline Drive will be closed from Columbus Boulevard to Skyline Ridge Drive.

Pontatoc Road can be used as an alternate route.

Hours of work will be Monday through Friday between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m.

PCDT says "the project includes replacing an existing undersized 48” corrugated metal pipe (CMP) culvert with a new 3 – 12’ x 11’ reinforced concrete box culvert. Other features include repaving of this segment and the installation of a guardrail."

The project is expected to be completed by late June 2023.

Construction schedule can change if there are mechanical issues or due to inclement weather.