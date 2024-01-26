Colors of the Stone celebrate 20 years at the Tucson Gem Show

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — It’s that time of year again! The Tucson Gem and Mineral show expects over 65,000 people from around the world to explore our area and buy, sell and trade gems and minerals.

The “Colors of the Stone” gem show at Casino Del Sol was created by the Johnson family and it’s a special week for them because this is their 20th year doing the Tucson Gem Show.

The Johnson Family tells KGUN9 that as vendors start to arrive, they notice they are eager to be here. It was such a big turnout in 2023 with over 12,000 people coming in and out of their show and they are expecting an even bigger crowd this year.

“You’re going to find gemstones from all over the world, handmade jewelry, we also bring in accessories and handcrafts," said Casey Kennerson, Colors of the Stone Gem Show. "Even if you’re not into gems, we have clothing, we have accessories, we have everything.”

January 27 through February 3 ”Colors of Stone” will be joined with “To Bead True Blue” with over 500 hands-on artisan workshops and lots of shopping inside Casino Del Sol.

“We bring in really unusual items and the artisans themselves so you can come here and meet the people that are making the jewelry and hand cutting the stones," said Kennerson.

Colors of the Stone is at Casino Del Sol Resort, 5655 W Valencia Rd, Tucson, AZ from 10 a.m. -6 p.m. Jan. 27 - Feb 2, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on Feb. 3

For more information on Colors of the Stone, visit their website by clicking here.