Deputy-involved collision at Sandario Road near Orange Grove

UPDATE (9:15 P.M.):

Officials say that a Pima County Sheriff’s deputy was involved in the collision. The deputy was not injured. The driver of the other vehicle was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Sandario Road is down to one lane.

——————

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) - A collision with injuries has shut down northbound Sandario Road near West Orange Grove Road near Picture Rocks, according to the Pima County Sheriff’s Department.

Deputies are currently on scene. Northbound lanes of Sandario Road are closed at this time, officials said.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area and use alternate routes.

This is a developing story. Stay with KGUN 9 for updates.