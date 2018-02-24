Collision shuts down Aviation Parkway at Golf Links

TUCSON, Ariz. - A serious injury collision has shut down westbound Aviation Parkway at Golf Links Road.
According to Sgt. Pete Dugan with TPD, this was a single vehicle collision. The area will be closed while detectives investigate.
More details are expected to be released soon.
