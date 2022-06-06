Collision at Camino Seco and Old Spanish Trail

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A two-vehicle crash occurred at the intersection of South Camino Seco and East Old Spanish Trail on Monday, June 6, where a vehicle rolled over on the road.

One man sustained non-life threatening injuries and was transported to Carondelet St. Joseph's Hospital, according to Tucson Police.

Traffic in the intersection in westbound and northbound directions are impacted, but not shut down.