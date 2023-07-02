College tuition costs loom for students and graduates

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — For students across the country, getting an education can be expensive. According to the University of Arizona, about 40% of students use student loans. The U.S. Supreme Court blocked the student debt relief plan on Friday and in October, borrowers will have to start making payments after over three years.

But there are resources available to help. The University of Arizona's financial wellness team works with students, helping them navigate their finances.

"We're engaging with them in almost a counseling way," Alexei Marquez, the assistant director of the team, said. "We look at why students have certain feelings around finances."

One of the topics they address is student loans.

"There's a lot of fear surrounding student loans," she said.

Ernesto Jacobo and Anahy Fernandez are both student workers at the financial wellness center and first generation college students.

"For me going to college was always the goal, but it was like how was I going to do that," Fernandez said. "My parents didn't really know what to do first."

For Jacobo, he struggled as a homeless youth during high school but now, he's able to help others in similar positions.

"I just want to be able to show my little brother that anyone can make it," Jacobo said.

