College of Veterinary Medicine getting ready to launch mobile surgery unit

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN9) — The University of Arizona’s College of Veterinary Medicine is getting ready to launch a mobile surgery unit. It will be making its first public appearance at the Tucson Festival of Books this weekend.

“Spay and neutering is important for controlling animal populations and increasing the adoptability of animals that are in shelters,” said College of Veterinary Medicine Dean Julie Funk.

The mobile surgery unit serves a dual purpose.

“It is a win-win,” she said. “Our students get to learn surgical procedures. And we also get to serve the community to provide spay and neutering services so they can get adopted.”

The mobile unit is parked at the Campus Agricultural Center now. It is the school's primary source of surgical training. Next month, they will be moving the unit to help animal shelters with spay and neutering services. They hope to eventually reach more rural areas.

"There could be the opportunity for other surgeries," Funk said. "Those would need to be led by faculty veterinarians, but our students could help participate in them. It needs to match the student’s skill set.”

The unit will be making its first public appearance at the Tucson Festival of Books this weekend.

"We are really hoping to, as you might say it, take the show on road,” Funk said.

Funk says the mobile unit helps to keep education costs lower. She says it might also be an example for graduating students looking for a more affordable business model.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

