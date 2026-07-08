COLD CASE: Suspect identified in 1995 Midtown murder died months after shooting

More than 30 years after a fatal shooting at a Tucson apartment complex, the Tucson Police Department says its Cold Case Unit has identified the suspect and determined he died months after the killing.

The investigation stems from the March 1995 shooting of 38-year-old Luis Gustavo Suchite at an apartment complex in the 2020 block of South Columbus Boulevard. Officers found Suchite suffering from gunshot wounds and he was taken to Tucson Medical Center, where he later died, according to a news release from Tucson Police Department.

According to investigators, Suchite had shared the apartment with a roommate, but the two had recently fallen out and the roommate had moved out before the shooting.

Detectives identified the former roommate as 20-year-old Jose Luis Mota and recovered physical evidence linking him to the homicide. An arrest warrant was issued in 1995, but despite years of investigative efforts, Mota could not be found. Detectives believed he had left Arizona and possibly the United States.

A 2026 review by TPD's Cold Case Unit revealed that Jose Luis Mota was an alias. Detectives located the suspect's relatives, who identified him as Guillermo Enamorado-Flores.

Investigators determined Enamorado-Flores fled the United States shortly after the homicide and returned to his native Honduras. They also confirmed he was killed in a traffic collision there in July 1995, just months after the shooting.

The Cold Case Unit is presenting its findings to the Pima County Attorney's Office for review. Police said that had Enamorado-Flores been alive, detectives would have sought his arrest on a charge of first-degree murder.

Investigators said no additional suspects have been identified, and the case is expected to be closed following the county attorney's review.

This story was written with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

