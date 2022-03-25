Cody's Friends gets 3,000 donated beds, is giving them away this Saturday, March 26

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Greater Good Charities, in partnership with BARK Incorporated, has recently donated 3,000 dog beds to Cody's Friends.

The Rescue Bank affiliate received the donate a week ago and plans to give them away to families in need Saturday, March 26.

"Thousands of pups in need in Arizona will get to feel a comfy, soft bed for the first time in their life," shared Cody’s Friends Director Amber Allen.

Cody's Friends is distributing the beds from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at their headquarters, 4702 N Flowing Wells Rd.

This donation is part of BARK's $10 million commitment to enhancing and expanding initiatives of Greater Good Charities’ partner shelters and rescues.

Their ultimate goal is to drive adoptions.