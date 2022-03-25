Cody's Friends gets 3,000 donated beds, is giving them away this Saturday, March 26

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Greater Good Charities, in partnership with BARK Incorporated, has recently donated 3,000 dog beds to Cody's Friends.
The Rescue Bank affiliate received the donate a week ago and plans to give them away to families in need Saturday, March 26.
"Thousands of pups in need in Arizona will get to feel a comfy, soft bed for the first time in their life," shared Cody’s Friends Director Amber Allen.
Cody's Friends is distributing the beds from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at their headquarters, 4702 N Flowing Wells Rd.
This donation is part of BARK's $10 million commitment to enhancing and expanding initiatives of Greater Good Charities’ partner shelters and rescues.
Their ultimate goal is to drive adoptions.
——-
Caleb Fernández is a digital content producer for KGUN 9. Born and raised in Southern California, Caleb has always had an affinity for creative collaborations. After earning his bachelor's degree from Pennsylvania State University in Advertising/Public Relations, Caleb went straight to New York City where he learned the necessities of production assistance, photography and art direction. Share your story ideas and important issues with Caleb by emailing caleb.fernandez@kgun9.com or by connecting on LinkedIn, Instagram, and Twitter.