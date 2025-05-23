Cody Fire marks first major emergency since Oracle gained Tucson TV coverage

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — As the Cody Fire continues to burn more than 1,000 acres in southern Pinal County, many Oracle residents are finally seeing live updates from local stations on their TVs — something they couldn’t get just one year ago.

Until April 2024, homes in Oracle and other parts of southern Pinal County couldn’t access Tucson-based TV stations on satellite. That’s because the area fell inside the Phoenix Designated Market Area, meaning coverage defaulted to stations more than two hours away.

“The FCC said by regulation, you must get the Phoenix TV stations,” said longtime Oracle resident Mike Weasner.

That regulation often left residents without vital local updates during emergencies like wildfires.

“This was important, and not just to me,” Weasner said. “It was important to this community.”

Weasner began working to change the rules in 2013 — filing complaints, contacting lawyers and eventually helping support a petition to the Federal Communications Commission.

In April 2024, more than a decade later, the FCC approved a market modification. That change allowed satellite providers like DISH and DirecTV to carry Tucson-based news stations into homes across southern Pinal County.

“It is just so appreciated that your stations are here covering this story,” Weasner said. “And I’m so pleased that residents can now turn on their TV and see what’s happening right now.”

With evacuation orders in place and the Cody Fire at only 5% containment as of 5:00 P.M. Wednesday, this wildfire marks the first major emergency in Oracle since the change took effect.

“That regulation was putting people’s lives at risk, and it was harming local businesses,” Weasner said. “So getting it changed last year has made a pretty big difference.”