Coconino County supervisors fill a vacant seat in District 7

Santos Chaparro/ASSOCIATED PRESS
Wooden gavel and stand (ca. 1920s) used by the Associated Press Board of Directors at their meetings throughout the 20th century. (AP Photo/Corporate Archives/Santos Chaparro)
Posted at 8:04 AM, Jan 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-07 10:04:38-05

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — The Coconino County Board of Supervisors has appointed Theresa Hatathlie to fill a vacant seat in Legislative District 7.

The board voted unanimously during a special session Thursday to appoint Hatathlie. The seat became vacant after state Sen. Jamescita Peshlakai resigned on Dec. 22 to take a position with the U.S. Department of Interior. Hatathlie is a Democrat like Peshlakai. She will serve the remainder of Peshlakai’s term.

A lifelong resident of Coalmine, Arizona, Hatathlie currently serves as the logistics coordinator for Yee Ha’ólníi Doo Navajo and Hopi Families COVID-19 Relief Fund.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

