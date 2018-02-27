Cochise Sheriff warns of phone scam

TUCSON, Ariz. - The Cochise County Sheriff's Office is warning the public about a scam in which someone calls victims and claims to have kidnapped a family member, demanding ransom.

Here is the message from CCCSO spokeswoman Carol Capas:

Cochise County Sheriff's Office advises of child kidnapping fraud cases resurfacing.

The Cochise County Sheriff's Office has received a call from man who lives south of Sierra Vista advising that he had been defrauded by a telephone scam. The victim advised that he received a call from an unknown male subject who stated that his daughter had been kidnapped and was in Mexico. The caller advised that the father needed to wire $350.00 to them to secure her safe return. The victim advised that he did wire the money and later made contact with his daughter who was at home and safe, where she had been for a majority of the day. PLEASE call law enforcement immediately if you receive a call such as this. Don't become another victim!

Those who receive such phone calls can report them to 88-CRIME.