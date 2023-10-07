Willcox celebrates annual Rex Allen Days all weekend long

WILLCOX, Ariz. (KGUN) — The City of Willcox is celebrating its annual Rex Allen Days, and their rodeo royalty is ready to represent for the special occasion.

Starting on Saturday, Sept. 30 and running from Thursday, Oct. 5 through Sunday, Oct. 8., Rex Allen Days pay tribute to country western singer Rex Allen with the following:

“There’s just so much going on and it’s definitely really cool to see how people come together and make it happen," Rex Allen Days Rodeo Queen Shaycee Goodwin shared. "That’s definitely my favorite part, seeing the smiles on their faces and seeing how they love it."

As Rex Allen Days' Queen Goodwin says, it’s important for her and her "sash sisters" to show what Willcox has to offer.

"It’s so important because now, it’s like my hometown rodeo; it’s like all eyes are on us," Goodwin revealed. "And I think it’s so cool us getting to represent a rodeo that is as big as Rex Allen and the history behind it.”

Rex Allen Days Sweetheart Paizley Davis says she knows having a sash and crown carry a lot of weight this weekend and throughout the rodeo season.

“Representing Rex Allen, not only means not only am I representing Rex Allen himself, I am making myself known and I’m putting out a good reputation for the rodeo,” Davis explained.

