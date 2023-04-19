Willcox business owner creates pay-what-you-can corsage bar for students attending prom

WILLCOX, Ariz. (KGUN) — Randi Coleman is using her talent for designing floral arrangement to help students in Willcox and the surrounding areas by providing little-to-no-cost corsage or boutonnieres this prom season.

She saw the idea for a corsage bar on social media, but she put her added her on twist by making it a pay-what-you-can corsage bar.

“The idea was to have any kids that wanted a corsage or boutonniere, that they could have them whether they can afford them or not,” Coleman said.

So far she has made 20 for St. David and San Simone students. She expects more requests to come this week with more proms happening this weekend.

When Coleman shared her idea, other Willcox businesses wanted to help the cause. Leigha Burris, owner of Bakeser's Pastries, said as soon as Coleman told her about the project that she wanted to help. Burris and other local businesses paid the cost of the corsages and boutonniers so that students can receive what they'd like for free.

“I like to give back, especially for kids," Burris said. "Everybody deserves a nice dress, a nice corsage. Everybody deserves that. And it’s really great that they can get that stuff locally. ”

Some of the families who are receiving one of the donated items are choosing to pay it forward.

“Kids are really appreciative of it, and their parents," Coleman said. "And some kids are really excited to give back to other kids so it’s been really fun.”

By the end of prom season, Coleman said she estimates 50 students will receive flowers from her shop as part of this program. She said she plans to continue the event and grow what she's currently doing in the future. Burris said she'll helping "for as long as (Coleman) will let her."