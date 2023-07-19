WATCH LIVE: Gov. Hobbs announces border community investments

In the video wheel: Gov. Hobbs visits southern Arizona to tour the border in March 2023.

SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. (KGUN) — Governor Katie Hobbs is in Cochise County Wednesday to announce future plans for public safety improvements and economic development in the southern part of the state.

Cochise County officials joining Hobbs for the visit include Sheriff Mark Dannels, Supervisor Ann English and Cochise College President J.D. Rottweiler.

Gov. Hobbs visits Sierra Vista

