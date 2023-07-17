Sierra Vista set to grow new businesses with its economic garden

A new garden is growing in Sierra Vista.

But instead of producing carrots, tomatoes and other vegetables for the dinner table, the Cochise County Economic Garden is helping businesses grow.

Created through Sierra Vista's Industrial Development Authority, the co-working space will house businesses selected to be part of a tech incubator. It will also be available for any other businesses that need the room.

Demetry Simonton, president of the IDA, said Sierra Vista needs a place for businesses and ideas to develop in order to establish industries in Cochise County.

"As we are looking to diversify and actually create industry in our communities, we need a space for entrepreneurs to do that," Simonton said. "We also need to make sure that we are supporting and growing the entrepreneurs in our community."

The space, located at 6049 E. State Route 90, will provide computers, Internet, and other resources to assist business owners.

City councilman William Benning said the garden is an innovative way for the city to grow its economy.

“It’s very innovative," Benning said. "We’re moving outside of the realm of a small rural community. And we’re getting more into a bigger city, a bigger size city play.”

For Sierra Vista resident Theresa Malone, the services provided by the economic garden would help her nurture and develop her three businesses.

“I like the economic garden because it makes life easier," Malone said. "(It) helps me get it done and stay on task, and to get it done in a timely manner.”

The Economic Garden space will hold its grand opening after the city and the chamber select the first businesses for the new incubator program.