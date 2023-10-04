Sierra Vista police hosts National Night Out, debuts new CCSO helicopter

SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Sierra Vista Police Department is hosting its National Night Out event tonight, Oct. 3, at Veterans Memorial Park, 3105 E. Fry Blvd.

The event will have booths set up from different law enforcement agencies and nonprofits, and live demonstrations throughout the night. SVPD, Border Patrol, Fort Huahchuca, the Cochise County Sheriff's Department and DPS are some of the law enforcement agencies participating.

The fire department and Fort Huachuca's K9 unit are doing live demonstrations, as well.

Scott Borgstadt, from SVPD, said events like National Night Out let the community get to know the men and women behind the badge.

“It builds a relationship because it give people a chance to see law enforcement and fire departments and other first responders in a completely different venue,” he said.

At around 6:15 p.m., CCSO is going to do their first flyover with their brand new helicopter. The event ends at 8 p.m.