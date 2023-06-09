Sierra Vista Police: Deadly shooting investigation

SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. (KGUN) — Sierra Vista police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead in the early morning hours of Friday, June 9.

SVPD says officers responded to a 911 call at 4:51 a.m. and found the man with a gunshot wound.

Currently the case is under investigation. Police say more information will be released in the coming days. KGUN 9 will update this story as more details become available.