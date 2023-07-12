Sierra Vista Police Chief Thrasher retires after 27 years of service, Hiser takes over

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Chris Hiser, a deputy police chief for the Sierra Vista Police Department, will take over as the SVPD's next chief of police starting on Saturday, July 15 with the retirement of current Police Chief Adam Thrasher.

Hiser, a 20-year department veteran, rose through the ranks and throughout the years occupied a number of positions with increasing responsibility, including detective sergeant, patrol lieutenant, and tactical unit commander.

He recently had two different temporary positions at Southeastern Arizona Communications (SEACOM), and he was the Administrative Services Division Commander for six years before taking on the role of deputy police chief on May 22.

Hiser replaces Thrasher, who is retiring after more than 27 years of distinguished service with the department.

“I’m grateful to Chief Thrasher for the excellent job he did as chief and the many years he has spent serving our community with the Sierra Vista Police Department,” City Manager Chuck Potucek says. “I’m confident Chief Hiser will continue to lead our police force with the integrity and professionalism he has demonstrated throughout his career.”

In 2012, Hiser joined forces to create the Cochise County Domestic Violence Fatality Review Team. The Arizona Attorney General's Office awarded that team the Distinguished Service Coordination Award in 2016. He graduated from the FBI National Academy's 269th session and has a master's degree in public administration.

“The mission of protecting and serving our community is a responsibility in which I take much pride. I’m honored to lead the men and women of the Sierra Vista Police Department in pursuit of our mission,” Hiser says. “We will continue to build upon a foundation of professionalism, courage, and integrity as we prepare for future challenges.”



Hiser was born and raised in Mesa, Arizona, and moved to Sierra Vista when he began his career as a law enforcement officer with the Arizona Game and Fish Department and was assigned to the southeast region of the state. Together with his wife and two boys, he settled in a home there.