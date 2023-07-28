Sierra Vista hairdressers teaming up for free back-to-school event this weekend

SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. (KGUN) — When Genell Joseph moved to Sierra Vista from Louisiana, she brought a new back-to-school tradition with her.

The owner of Ginger's Beauty Salon said she was looking to participate in a free haircut event like she had back in Louisiana, but couldn't find one.

So, she started her own.

For the last four years, Joseph, has teamed up with other barbers and hairstylists to host a free haircut event for kids in the area.

“I know how it was when I was coming up, you want to look fly your first day of school you know you want to look good and everything," Joseph said "So, that’s what made me do it. I want the kids to have a great experience going back to school.”

Joseph said this year she is partnering with Juan's Barber Shop, who will have eight of their employees cutting hair. Tracy Rivera, a barber at Juan's Barber Shop, was the first to join Joseph in her effort after hearing what she was doing. Rivera said the look on the child's face when they walk out of the event makes it all worth it.

In addition to the free haircut, food is provided to attendees while they wait. Joseph said there are activities planed throughout the day for kids and families to participate in.

This year's event is held Sunday, July 30 at the Salvation Army, from noon to 8 p.m. The last walk-in haircut is accepted at 7 p.m.

Last year, the volunteers served more than 200 kids from the community. The growth of the event is causing Joseph and her team to help those outside of Sierra Vista.

Joseph said for the first time, they will have a second event, but in Tombstone. She said a customer of hers suggested the idea because some people in Tombstone can't get to Sierra Vista, but may want to participate.

The Tombstone event is planned for Wednesday, Aug. 2.