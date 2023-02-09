Sierra Vista animal shelter to celebrate 15th year anniversary

SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. (KGUN) — Most people are celebrating Valentine's Day on Monday, Feb. 14, but the Nancy J. Brua Animal Care Center in Sierra Vista will honor its fifteenth anniversary.

The shelter first opened their doors in 2008. Since then, they have expanded their capacity, their services and their programs.

Animal Control Officer Supervisor for the City of Sierra Vista Arleen Garcia said their foster to adopt program for dogs and cuddle cats programs are two of the additions to the shelter which are benefiting both the community and the animals in their care.

“Now 15 years later, running it how we have been, being as successful as we have been, receiving the support from the community like we have been," she said. "It’s huge and I hope we could be able to continue on for a hundred more years.”

The foster to adopt programs allows residents to foster a dog and see if it could be their forever pet. If something happens or the connection between the dog and the person isn't right, the person can bring the dog back to the shelter.

“We service the citizens of Sierra Vista and little doggies and kitties," Garcia said. "We take care of these babies as best as we can.”

Garcia and the shelter staff invite the community to celebrate their anniversary with them on Saturday, from noon to 4 p.m. They will have all the animals available for viewing, meet and greets, and to take dogs on walks. Garcia said one month old puppies will be available to hold and kiss. They are not ready for adoption but the shelter staff want them to have a chance to meet the community.

Adoptions for dogs will be $50 instead of $75 for the duration of the special event.

The afternoon is meant to be a family affair and is open to all. There will be treats and activities for children throughout the even.

The Rambo Rummage sale with coincide with the other activities. Members of the public are invited to purchase new or slightly used pet items. All of which were donated to the shelter.

The items can be purchased by donation to the Friends of the Sierra Vista Animal Shelter. All proceeds will go to help cover costs for spay and neuter clinics in Sierra Vista and the surrounding area.