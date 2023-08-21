Science of Guinness World Record traveling exhibit makes stop in Willcox

WILLCOX, Ariz. (KGUN) — People in Willcox are trying their luck at some Guinness World Records.

This science themed exhibit is making it's way around the state, with funding from the Arizona Science Center in Phoenix. Executive Director of Willcox Theater and Arts Gayle Berry organized the traveling science exhibit to stop in Willcox.

“While we’re Willcox Theater and Arts we’re interested in anything and everything that brings out people’s creativity and certainly the kinds of things here do,” she said.

The science of Guinness World Records exhibit is for all ages and interactive. Displays teach users about the science behind the record and then allows users to try and beat the current world record.

“It really doesn’t matter if it’s a 5-year-old or a 55-year-old, there’s something here for everyone,” Berry said.

This exhibit is in town until the night of Sunday, Aug. 27. During the week, Berry is having groups of kids for local schools attending the exhibit. Bernadette Martinez, a second grade teacher at Willcox Elementary School, brought her class to the exhibit for a field trip.

“Guinness World Records just in our little small town makes it seem like okay, even our itty bitty town— our kiddos from here can do something amazing that the whole world can find out,” Martinez said.

Her class spent Monday morning trying the different games and displays at the City of Willcox building. Martinez said her class learned skills they can use inside and outside of the classroom.

“They’re learning, for one, just teamwork, patience, but also just learning how to follow directions and following what they’re supposed to be making and so it’s just learning in all different ways,” she said.

The exhibit is open to the public Friday, Aug. 25, Saturday, Aug. 26 and Sunday, Aug. 27 from 1 to 5 p.m. Classes are scheduled at the exhibit throughout the week.