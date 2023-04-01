Long-time car enthusiast says Sierra Vista win means the most

SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. (KGUN) — Car enthusiasts are starting their engines this weekend for the annual Kars for Kids car show. One Sierra Vista man has been part of the show since the beginning.

John Durante has spent most of his life around cars, whether it was helping fill cars with gas at his father’s shop as a kid or selling cars for dealerships.

Now retired, Durante is spending some of his weekends showing his 1970 Dodge Challenger at car shows, continuing a nearly half-century hobby.

“Wow… probably 40, 50 years. Even when I was running a dealership I still had a hobby car at home," says Durante. "My weekends were usually at car shows.”

Durante bought his orange Challenger after it had been completely remodeled. Since purchasing the car, he has added new tires and parts under the car’s hood to add his personal touch.

Durante has trophies and plaques from shows in New Jersey and Arizona. His favorite is from right here in Sierra Vista.

“It’s the 'Best of Show' from the Boys & Girls Club in 2019, right here in Sierra Vista. That one means a lot because there are people involved in that show that I truly look at as heroes.”

When the show happens Saturday, more than 180 cars will converge in the C-A-L Ranch and Hobby Lobby parking lots, 673 Highway 90, for the community to come and enjoy.

Proceeds will benefit the local Boys & Girls Club and the Fraternal Order of Police local chapter.

“Our staff is really passionate about serving the kids here everyday so it’s really exciting to see how many people show up to this event and help fund the operations to make a difference,” says Jay Hamwright, Chief Professional Officer at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Sierra Vista.

Kars for Kids begins Saturday, April 1 at 8 a.m. and is free for the public to attend. Judges will select winners for 'Best in Show,' which will be announced at show's conclusion around 3 p.m.