'I have some seriously big shoes to fill': Fort Huachuca has a new commanding general after three years.

After three year of leading Fort Huachuca, Major General Anthony Hale is moving on to his next assignment.

Hale relinquished his leadership duties to Brigadier General Richard Appelhans, Monday morning during a change of command ceremony on Brown Parade field. Hale prioritized the people who work for the fort and who support it during his 36 months in charge by building more community relationships and creating learning opportunities for soldiers and potential leaders.

“I have been honored and privileged to be a part of this team," Hale said. "As I depart the podium and walk off Brown Parade Field for the last time today, I have one ask of our military and community leaders. And that is that you continue to be positively engaged everyday.”

During his leadership, he helped improve housing, modernize some of the infrastructure needs for the installation and created the first multi-domain training fields used by all military branches. Appelhans said the improvements and work Hale has done over the last couple of years helped put Fort Huachuca "back on the map."

“I have some seriously big shoes to fill. There is no doubt in anyone's mind the value and critical role that Fort Huachuca plays in the defense of our nation. I’ll do my absolute best to follow your example and to continue to advance the cause.”

Appelhans comes to southeastern Arizona from South Korea, where he served as the director of intelligence U.S. Forces in Korea. He was also the deputy director of combined forces command.

“I stand her humbled an honored to serve as your commanding general," Appelhans said. "Success on tomorrow’s battlefield starts here, right now, at the edge of the frontier - the home of the buffalo solider.”