Homesteads see increase in customers due to high egg prices, shortages

COCHISE COUNTY, Ariz. (KGUN) — Local homestead owners Tom Gross and Angela Koeing started their flock as a hobby and to feed their families.

They soon realized their chickens were producing way more then they could handle. So, the two began giving eggs away to family and friends.

“They’re entertaining and fun," Gross said of his chickens. "We realized it’s addictive and it’s kind of grown on us. We had more chickens and then we started having more eggs then we could actually use ourself.”

Both business owners began using social media to sell their goods to the public. Little did the pair realize, how many people were looking for eggs and chickens.

“With the more orders, came more chickens. And now we have a ton of eggs," Koeing explained. "Now, there are more people that want eggs than I can provide. So, I have ordered more chickens."

Because egg prices increased and cartons became hard to find, locals began looking for alternative options. Gross said he posted in a "farm fresh" page on Facebook for the first time in January, and now has repeat customers.

Gross and Koeing each have 50 hens.

They say in the warmer months, they will have 36 to 48 eggs a day, and in the colder months, the hens produce 12 eggs a day. The current need for eggs is more that what their flocks are producing.

Koeing revealed her client list has grown from two people to 40 in the last six weeks. She is working with other homesteaders to help find eggs for people since her chickens aren't producing as much right now.

“When the eggs got to be more expensive, more and more people started contacting me, wanting more and more eggs," Koeing said. "And not just eggs they want birds. They want to buy laying hens themselves so they can have their own eggs.”

Since they are seeing an increase in requests, both homesteaders are planning to add another 50 chickens in order to grow their flocks. They will also begin breeding their chickens so they can have chicks and birds available for purchasing.

"What good incentive to get your own backyard chickens and have your own eggs is them not being available in the store and prices skyrocketing,” Gross added.

Citties and counties have varying rules and regulations when it comes to having chickens.

Gross' advice to those wanting to have their own backyard coup is to make sure it's truly secure, as well as the area for the chickens.

Owners should keep all areas for the birds well enclosed because of larger predatory animals in Southern Arizona.