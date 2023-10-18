Gold-plated cross stolen from St. Patrick Roman Catholic Parish in Bisbee

BISBEE, Ariz. (KGUN) — In an incident, the gold-plated cross from St. Patrick Roman Catholic Parish's main altar was stolen on Monday.
The theft occurred sometime between mid-morning and evening closure, church staff say.
The gold-plated cross was a cherished symbol of faith, which was set in the center of the main altar, on a pedestal above the tabernacle.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bisbee Police Department at (520) 432-2261 or St. Patrick Church at (520) 432-5753.
As a safety measure, the church will now only open for scheduled services.
Community members are expressing both grief and determination to restore this important symbol of faith.
