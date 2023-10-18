Watch Now
Gold-plated cross stolen from St. Patrick Roman Catholic Parish in Bisbee

Posted at 7:40 PM, Oct 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-17 22:40:37-04

BISBEE, Ariz. (KGUN) — In an incident, the gold-plated cross from St. Patrick Roman Catholic Parish's main altar was stolen on Monday.

The theft occurred sometime between mid-morning and evening closure, church staff say.

The gold-plated cross was a cherished symbol of faith, which was set in the center of the main altar, on a pedestal above the tabernacle.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bisbee Police Department at (520) 432-2261 or St. Patrick Church at (520) 432-5753.

As a safety measure, the church will now only open for scheduled services.

Community members are expressing both grief and determination to restore this important symbol of faith.

