Florist adds personal touch to each arrangement to make lasting impact

SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. (KGUN) — Edda Delacruz took a leap of faith when she opened her flower studio in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic. She opened Frieda's Studio Floral Design in November 2020, after choosing to stop managing a different flower shop because she had a family to support.

She began the business out of her home before opening her brick and mortar space off of Fry Boulevard. Delacruz decided to have run her business in a studio setup because she wanted her clients to have input on what the arrangements looks like.

Prior to beginning a specially ordered arrangement, she sits down with the customer to learn about their desires. She then incorporates their favorite flowers and colors into the designs.

Jackie Gerstel, a frequent visitor to the Sierra Vista area, love flowers — which her husband knows. She was surprised with a bouquet of sun flowers and roses.

“Anytime you get flowers and they show up, it’s exciting," Gerstel said. "You know for me it is. I love flowers, especially sun flowers and roses.”

Gerstel added she likes that Delacruz keeps her husband informed throughout the process. She said Delacruz sent her husband a picture of the final product to make sure he was satisfied with his purchase.

“[He] says I milk every minute out of them," Gerstel said. "I’ll get down to the last flower that still looks good. And I’ll put it in a bud vase and keep it.”

Delacruz's favorite part of the her job is seeing how happy her flowers make people. She said it's the small personal touches that people remember and call to thank her about.

“I give you [an arrangement] and instant smile or instant comfort," Delacruz shared. "The smile that you get out of those people it’s priceless.”