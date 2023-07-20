Evacuation orders in place for Robles Fire burning near Benson

COCHISE COUNTY, Ariz. (KGUN) — Evacuation orders are in place for the Robles fire burning east of Benson, Arizona.

Arizona State Forestry says the fire has burned about 100 acres so far. Department leaders also added that the fire is at risk of damaging multiple communication towers and structures in the area.

Cochise County Sheriff's Office Robles Fire Evacuations

According to the Cochise County Sheriff's Office the area between I-10, Dragoon Road and Touchstone Road is currently in 'SET' status.

Another 5-acre fire known as the Adam's Peak Fire is burning on the mountain range of the same name, just north of I-10 from where the Robles Fire is currently burning. Over the course of Wednesday, July 19, the Adam's Peak Fire grew closer to I-10.

Fire leaders say drivers should proceed with caution when heading on I-10 in the area.

