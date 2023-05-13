Eighth annual 'Douglas Days' to feature special guests from the living founding father's family

DOUGLAS, Ariz. — Stuart Douglas may be 80 years old but that didn't stop him from planning a family reunion to Douglas, Ariz. — a town close to his heart.

He and 29 other members of his family made the trip to the border town for the Douglas Days events being held tonight and Saturday. Sandy Douglas said this was his first time to the area as well as most of the people who were with him.

“We think of it as a celebration of the city uh that we get to join," Sandy Douglas said. "We’re excited to be here cause it brings us together and also gives us a chance to get to know this exciting town. ”

The family traveled from all over the country and the United Kingdom for the reunion and Douglas Days.

Douglas Days is an annual event held by the City of Douglas to celebrate the incorporation and history of the city. This years marks the eighty year honoring the man the city is named after, James Douglas.

The opening ceremony is being held tonight, but most of the activities will be tomorrow. A full schedule of events can be found on the City of Douglas' Facebook page.

Sandy Douglas said he and his family are most excited to walk in the parade and meet some of the local residents.