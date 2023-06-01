Douglas Church Square fires suspect appears in federal court

DOUGLAS, Ariz. (KGUN) — The suspect accused of starting the fire that burned two historical churches in Douglas made his first appearance in a federal court this week.

58-year-old Eric Ridenour faces arson charges; he could spend up to 25 years in prison if convicted.

Ridenour appeared in court for a bond hearing on Wednesday, May 31. However, the hearing was pushed back because Ridenour's attorney was unable to attend a screening interview with pre-trial services.

The hearing was rescheduled for next week, and is expected to include statements from victims affected by the fires.

