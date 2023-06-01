Watch Now
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal NewsCochise County News

Actions

Douglas Church Square fires suspect appears in federal court

The suspect accused of starting a fire that burned two churches in Douglas could face up to 25 years in prison if convicted.
2 historic churches in Douglas destroyed in fire
Posted at 6:31 AM, Jun 01, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-01 09:36:20-04

DOUGLAS, Ariz. (KGUN) — The suspect accused of starting the fire that burned two historical churches in Douglas made his first appearance in a federal court this week.

58-year-old Eric Ridenour faces arson charges; he could spend up to 25 years in prison if convicted.

Ridenour appeared in court for a bond hearing on Wednesday, May 31. However, the hearing was pushed back because Ridenour's attorney was unable to attend a screening interview with pre-trial services.

The hearing was rescheduled for next week, and is expected to include statements from victims affected by the fires.

FURTHER READING:

Fire burns two historic churches in Douglas

Douglas Church Square fires intentionally set, police say; Suspect arrested

----
STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

promo-2022-ROKU_480x360.jpg

Watch KGUN 9 on your favorite streaming device 24/7!