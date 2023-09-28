Douglas church arson suspect wants to be his own lawyer

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The man charged with burning two churches in Douglas plans to be his own lawyer at trial.

Eric Ridenour is charged with setting fire to First Presbyterian Church and St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church. Those fires happened in May.

Prosecutors say they have video of Ridenour and his car near the churches as the fire broke out. They say investigators also found traces of chemicals on Ridenour’s clothes someone might use to make a fire burn more intensely.

Other evidence in the case claimed Ridenour objected to women leading churches. First Presbyterian has a female pastor.

Records of a court hearing in Tucson Federal Court Tuesday show Ridenour told Federal Judge Scott Rash he planned to defend himself. Records show Ridenour’s public defender has withdrawn from the case.

Trial is set for October 31st.

