Congressman Juan Ciscomani visits Sierra Vista to open new office, visit Buffalo Soldier Trail

SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. (KGUN) — Congressman Juan Ciscomani visited Cochise County Thursday morning with two missions to complete.

He started his day in southeastern Arizona by announcing the opening of his new Sierra Vista office, in front of more than 80 people. Sierra Vista mayor Clea McCaa, Douglas mayor Donald Huish and Cochise County Sheriff Mark Dannels were some of the community leaders in attendance for the ribbon cutting.

“It’s really important for us to have permanent presence here," Ciscomani said. "Cochise County has always been top priority for me."

Having an office in the area was a natural next step for the congressman, he says.

"This is just another step in that by having a permanent office with a permanent full time person here to better serve all our constituents here in Cochise County,” Ciscomani said.

The office is located at the Cochise College Downtown Center and will be open to the public daily. Ciscomani said one of the reasons he opened an office in Sierra Vista is so he can hear from people from the area, and locals can ask questions or ask for help if they need.

After the ribbon cutting, Ciscomani met with City of Sierra Vista officials to discuss the plans for reconstruction for part of Buffalo Soldier Trail.

“Buffalo Soldier Trail is very important to us,” the congressman said.

That's why he sayshe is working with the City of Sierra Vista to fix the road.

“BST is is a major corridor for the City of Sierra Vista and for Cochise County,” said the city's Capital Improvement Payouts and Development Manager, Irene Zuniga.

She said the there's $24 million worth of work that needs to be done to three miles of the road. The plan is for the road to be reconstructed from Seventh Street to Hatfield Street.

“The City of Sierra Vista petitioned for congressional appropriations for phase one of the reconstruction effort of BST,” Zuniga said.

Which is how Ciscomani became involved.

“It was one of the top priorities I carried into Congress— into the appropriations committee," he said.

Ciscomani learned about the project from Mayor McCaa and hearing what needed to be done he took the information to Washington D.C.

"We were able to secure about $3.8 million for that," Ciscomani said. "This is a big, big deal for the community. It’s a big deal for the country if you ask me.”

The money will be used for phase one of the project, which will have half a mile of the road redone.

“At one time this was only needing an overlay but we’re at a point now where, with its deterioration, that it fully needs to be reconstructed,” Zuniga said.

Ciscomani added the funds to a federal bill that is being considered by Congress. If approved the City will receive the funds.

“We’re on great track here to get it done. It’s a great community," the congressman said. "We have a lot of energy and support here so we’re going to continue to show up and deliver for our community.”

According to Zuniga, once the City has the money they will begin to work on the designs and the construction.

“This small investment in time and inconvenience by our community is being requested so that we can provide them with a road that’s going to last them for years to come,” she said.