Cochise Serving Veterans welcomes community to new brick and mortar in Sierra Vista

SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. (KGUN) — Cochise Serving Veterans is a nonprofit dedicated to providing resources and services to veterans in Cochise County.

Since being founded in 2013, the volunteers have worked from their cars. On Saturday they are celebrating their soft opening of their Veterans Resource and Outreach Community Center during the City of Sierra Vista's West Fest.

“This is absolutely amazing," said Vice Chair for Cochise Serving Veterans Melanie Simpson. "This is something we’ve been striving for, for years. To be able to have a brick and mortar building, an actual footprint here in Cochise County, before we start breaking out into the smaller communities like Benson and Huachuca City. Cause we do help everyone throughout Cochise County.”

The nonprofit has eight volunteers, including case managers. They work with veterans to help fill the needs of the individual — whether that's financial, home improvement, providing clothing or Chaplin services. The new building will be run by volunteers and allow the services to be more accessible.

“The brick and mortar will allow veterans, instead of just emailing or calling us or getting referrals from other agencies, to be able to walk into our building as soon as they need help," Simpson said. "So it will afford them the opportunity to come in, have a safe place. Sit down and talk to one of us and one of our case managers.”

The new building is located in the Landmark Plaza on Fry Boulevard. During Saturday's soft opening Simpson said there will be free food, volunteers at the outreach center to answer questions and services available for veterans who need them.