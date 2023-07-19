Cochise County Sheriff's Office opens multi-agency hub in Sierra Vista

SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. (KGUN) -- — The Cochise County Sheriff's Office will set up a new work-space in Sierra Vista to host deputies and other law enforcement partners.

On Facebook, CCSO confirmed Sheriff Mark Dannels received the keys to move into an office space leased out by First West Properties. In Monday's post, CCSO referred to the new location as an intel/fusion center where deputies and officers can share information in a professional setting.

Dannels called the new center an amazing opportunity that makes the most of grant funds CCSO has received. "Our dedication to our public safety partners and to our citizens is the priority of my office and we look forward to getting started," he said.