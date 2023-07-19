Watch Now
Cochise County Sheriff's Office opens multi-agency hub in Sierra Vista

Sheriff Mark Dannels said staff will start moving into space meant to host & collaborate with regional partners
dannels new intel center sierra vista.jpg
Cochise County Sheriff's Office
CCSO Sheriff Mark Dannels receives keys to new office space from Candice Bushnell-White from First West Properties. Deputies will lead work inside the new intel/fusion center in Sierra Vista.
Posted at 5:39 AM, Jul 19, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-19 08:39:16-04

SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. (KGUN) -- — The Cochise County Sheriff's Office will set up a new work-space in Sierra Vista to host deputies and other law enforcement partners.

On Facebook, CCSO confirmed Sheriff Mark Dannels received the keys to move into an office space leased out by First West Properties. In Monday's post, CCSO referred to the new location as an intel/fusion center where deputies and officers can share information in a professional setting.

Dannels called the new center an amazing opportunity that makes the most of grant funds CCSO has received. "Our dedication to our public safety partners and to our citizens is the priority of my office and we look forward to getting started," he said.

